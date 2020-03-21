Carter Center team leaves Guyana

Citing the absence of an ongoing electoral process, the decline in the security environment, and the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the US-based Carter Center’s election observation mission has departed Guyana.

The Center, which launched its observer mission for the March 2, 2020 general and regional elections here on January 14, has indicated its willingness to return when the electoral process resumes and has also issued a call for constitutional reform.

“The Carter Center made the difficult decision to have the team leave Guyana earlier today [Friday] after weighing a combination of factors, including the absence of an ongoing electoral process, increasing restrictions on international travel because of COVID-19, and the decline in the security environment in Guyana,” the organisation said in a statement yesterday.