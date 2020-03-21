PPP/C, three other parties added to recount case

Representatives of the opposition PPP/C and three of the new parties that contested the March 2 general and regional elections were yesterday successful in their bid to be added as litigants in the lawsuit filed by APNU+AFC candidate Ulita Grace Moore, who has moved to halt a recount of ballots cast at the polls.

Following in-chamber hearings at the High Court yesterday, Justice Franklyn Holder granted the request of representatives of the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C), The New Movement (TNM), Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) and A New and United Guyana (ANUG) to be added to the proceedings.

While Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo, of the PPP/C, was added as a party to the proceedings, the request of private citizen Reeaz Hollader was denied, as the judge found that his application and Jagdeo’s application mirrored each other.