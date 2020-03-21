Guyana News

US Secretary of State cites Guyana’s electoral process as OAS challenge

In congratulating Organization of American States (OAS) Secretary General Luis Almagro on his re-election yesterday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has cited Guyana’s electoral process as one of the challenges now facing the grouping.

In a statement today Pompeo said:

“As we overcome the threat to public health posed by COVID-19, the peoples of the Americas and the Caribbean face other challenges, such as the full restoration of democracy in Nicaragua and Vene-zuela; adherence to free, fair and credible electoral processes in Guyana; and holding the Cuban regime accountable for its malign activities,” Pompeo said in a statement released yesterday.