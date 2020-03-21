Retaining a sense of self

Social distancing, washing your hands, staying two metres apart from people, and working from home if you can, are all pieces of advice you have probably been hearing for the past week at a more intense rate. COVID-19 is real. It feels like a nightmare because contracting it is easy and most symptoms are mild, whilst at the same time it fosters the challenge of us having to determine good judgement and adapt to restrictive measures.

Surviving this virus as a community requires self-discipline, selflessness and good hygiene. Unfortunately, for many, financial insecurity can hamper self-discipline and selflessness with many jobs requiring manual labour or onsite work due to underdeveloped ICT infrastructure and systems. On the other hand, a reduction in social gatherings and mingling to curb the disease still requires radical changes to routine when you are not at work.

It feels like life has been upturned and the sudden change can be overwhelming. I suffer with OCD and I can tell you this level of handwashing can sometimes feel overbearing, but it is what we must do to ensure the safety of everyone.

As we find ourselves indoors more now, trying to find balance and retain a sense of self can seem difficult. I think we are now realizing how much we actually need each other and how much that interaction benefits us. If your new routine requires you to work from home, it may be difficult for you to concentrate. You are probably still in your home mode and feel a great sense of relaxation. Try to designate a special space to work from with not too many distractions. How you dress will also affect how you feel. Jeans are uncomfortable in the house, yes, but wearing something other than your pyjamas might help you feel less inclined to drag your feet. Now more than ever it is essential to tap into everything that makes you feel good (once it can be done in the comfort of your own home). Most importantly, let your other family members know that you are working, and you are trying to adopt a schedule.

If you are still required to go out to work, it may feel unfair to just have to return home and continue as normal with no reward as in seeing friends or going for a casual beer. I know it may seem that way but try to consider doing all the things at home you wish you could do, but never got around to. It is the ideal chance to reflect, dedicate ourselves more to our routines and families or hobbies (those that can be done indoors).

My husband said we may never get this time back and while I hope we don’t, the pausing of the world is a timely reminder of how fickle life can be, and how small our previous worries were. This time is a brutal reminder of how important slowing down is, even when it is forced on us.