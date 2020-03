Bush Lot butcher shop torched, owners suspect political motive -president sounds concern over ‘civil violence’ in Region Five

A Bush Lot Village, West Coast Berbice butcher shop was torched late Friday night in an attack that its owners believe was politically-motivated.

The destruction of the shop, which was owned by APNU+AFC coalition supporters Jamal and Latchmin Azeez, prompted President David Granger to voice his concern yesterday about “civil violence” in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) and condemn acts of hostility against innocent citizens.

Both the fire service and police have launched an investigation.