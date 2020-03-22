Persons self-isolating to guard against spreading coronavirus

Some persons have decided to self-isolate as a precaution against contracting the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after five cases have so far been confirmed in the country.

After the cases were confirmed here, government has shuttered schools for two weeks beginning March 16 and public sector workers are working on a shift system as part of measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19 across the country. Guyana has five confirmed cases with one death.

Sunday Stabroek recently reached out to some persons who have decided to remain isolated to avoid catching the virus.