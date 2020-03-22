Supply accident leaves girl, 12, left bedridden, unable to speak

An accident on the Supply Public Road in February has left a 12-year-old girl bed-ridden and unable to speak.

On February 13, Akazea Austin was struck down by a speeding car driven by a Linden taxi-driver while she was crossing the Supply Public Road on the East Bank of Demerara. She was rushed to the Diamond Public Hospital and then transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where she was a patient for almost a month.

During most of her time at the GPHC, Austin was on life support but she soon regained consciousness. However, when she woke up, she failed recognize her parents.