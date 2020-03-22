50 people test positive for COVID-19 in Trinidad & Tobago

(Trinidad Express) As of Sunday morning, the Health Ministry reports the following:
- Number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing for COVID-19 = 298
- Number of samples which have tested positive = 50
Forty of these positive cases came from the group of nationals who recently returned from a cruise.
All positive COVID-19 cases, thus far, have been imported.
The public is also urged to take the following personal hygiene measures to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19:
- Wash your hands properly with soap and water o Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if water and soap are not available
- Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze o Dispose of tissue immediately after using o Cough and sneeze into the crook of your elbow if you do not have a tissue
- Avoid touching your face
- Sanitize hard surfaces (e.g. tabletops, handrails, doorknobs and trolleys) as often as possible.
- Avoid close contact with people who have flu-like symptoms
- Stay home if you are ill It is also advised that all public transportation vehicles should operate with windows open and, where possible, limit their occupancy.