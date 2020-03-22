50 people test positive for COVID-19 in Trinidad & Tobago

(Trinidad Express) As of Sunday morning, the Health Ministry reports the following:

Number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing for COVID-19 = 298

Number of samples which have tested positive = 50



Forty of these positive cases came from the group of nationals who recently returned from a cruise.

All positive COVID-19 cases, thus far, have been imported.

The public is also urged to take the following personal hygiene measures to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19: