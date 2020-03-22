Trinidad & Tobago News

50 people test positive for COVID-19 in Trinidad & Tobago

The Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, Preysal, Couva. This hospital and the Caura Hospital are being used to test patients for the Covid-19 virus, if tested positive they will be quarantine at these venues for 14 days.
(Trinidad Express) As of Sunday morning, the Health Ministry reports the following:

  • Number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing for COVID-19 = 298
  • Number of samples which have tested positive = 50

 
Forty of these positive cases came from the group of nationals who recently returned from a cruise.

All positive COVID-19 cases, thus far, have been imported.

The public is also urged to take the following personal hygiene measures to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19:

  •  Wash your hands properly with soap and water o Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if water and soap are not available
  • Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze o Dispose of tissue immediately after using o Cough and sneeze into the crook of your elbow if you do not have a tissue
  • Avoid touching your face
  • Sanitize hard surfaces (e.g. tabletops, handrails, doorknobs and trolleys) as often as possible.
  • Avoid close contact with people who have flu-like symptoms
  • Stay home if you are ill It is also advised that all public transportation vehicles should operate with windows open and, where possible, limit their occupancy.