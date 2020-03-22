PhotosA cement truck toppledBy Stabroek News March 22, 2020 A cement truck toppled around midday yesterday along the Happy Acres, East Coast Demerara Public Road. Sunday Stabroek was told that the truck, bearing licence plate GVV 301, was proceeding east along the public road when the driver reportedly lost control while negotiating a turn. No fatality was reported. However, the driver was said to be seriously injured. He was rescued by public-spirited citizens and taken to the hospital.Comments
