Candidates Tournament begins amid preventative measures

Elbow bump: The Covid-19 pandemic has altered the way we do things. This photo was taken at the 2020 FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament which is currently taking place in Russia. Grandmasters Ian Nepomniachtchi (left) and Alexander Grischuk both of Russia bump elbows replacing the mandatory handshake before and after a chess game. The Candidates Tournament will identify a player to challenge world champion Magnus Carlsen for the title. (Photo: Lennart Ootes/FIDE) 
By

The international 2020 FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament began on Tuesday amid some unprecedented measures related to the coronavirus pandemic. For the participating eight players from China, France, the Netherlands, Russia and the USA, it is the most important tournament of their careers and the most important tournament for the World Chess Federation (FIDE).

The winner will qualify to play world champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway for the illustrious title.

The Candidates Tournament is taking place in Yekaterinburg, Russia, and lasts until April 3. Fourteen rounds will be contested in the round-robin (all-play-all) affair.