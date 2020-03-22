Candidates Tournament begins amid preventative measures

The international 2020 FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament began on Tuesday amid some unprecedented measures related to the coronavirus pandemic. For the participating eight players from China, France, the Netherlands, Russia and the USA, it is the most important tournament of their careers and the most important tournament for the World Chess Federation (FIDE).

The winner will qualify to play world champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway for the illustrious title.

The Candidates Tournament is taking place in Yekaterinburg, Russia, and lasts until April 3. Fourteen rounds will be contested in the round-robin (all-play-all) affair.