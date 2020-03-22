Covid-19 and the gym

The bad news is that the coronavirus can remain on myriad surfaces for long periods, which means that it is possible to contract it even if you do not come into direct contact with someone who has it. You might happen to touch the same glass, metal, plastic or surface that person sneezed, cough or rubbed their unclean hands on and then inadvertently touch your eyes, nose or mouth.

Incidentally, glass, metal and plastic describe virtually every piece of equipment in a gym or fitness centre. Every dumbbell. Every weight plate. Every handle on every machine. Every control panel on every stationary bike and treadmill. Every mirror or countertop.