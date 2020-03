Readers may want to know why this space again this Sunday lacks its usual text.

I have removed the column which would normally appear here.

Life is not normal in Guyana. It has been disrupted by two plagues. One is coronavirus. Please stay safe. Follow the protocols.

The other plague is that of rigging elections and fracturing democracy which we thought had been eradicated in 1992. It has returned in virulent form in 2020.