Private schools move classes online after COVID-19 shutdown -some resources also available on education ministry’s website

Private schools shuttered in light of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are providing lessons to their students online while for public schools, the Minis-try of Education (MoE) has resources on its website and has also shared links to educational websites on its Facebook page.

From March 16, the MoE ordered that all schools be shut for two weeks to mitigate against the spreading of COVID-19, which has become a global pandemic.

Stabroek Weekend has confirmed that Marian Academy, School of the Nations, the Georgetown Seventh Day Adventist Academy (GSDAA), and Mae’s Schools – all private schools – are among the educational institutions that are providing lessons to students through various online platforms.