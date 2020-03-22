Trying to avoid contracting COVID-19

“My workplace ain’t give us anything. They just telling we to wash we hand and be careful but nothing to wash we hand with. It is hard on me but I happy the children don’t have to go to school,” she said.

“The most they coulda do is give we something because we have to be going all over de place. As security guards we don’t work one place every day. The only thing that save some ah we is when the people where we get post give we a lil rubbing alcohol and other thing to use.”

With the coronavirus, COVID-19, reaching Guyana’s shores I decided to speak to a number of women to see how they are dealing with this virus which the World Health Organization says is a pandemic. The general feeling I got from many of them is that they are really not taking it seriously or are just ill-prepared, financially mostly, to deal with it. I also got the impression that some workplaces are not taking the employees’ health seriously.