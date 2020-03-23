Assuria providing grace period for premiums

The Assuria insurance company is providing a grace period of 14 days for the payment of insurance premiums after the due date for any of its policies in the wake of the challenges posed by the coronavirus alert.

In an advertisement in Saturday’s Stabroek News, the insurance company said that the special grace period comes into effect from today and will continue until further notice.

It urged members of the public to call its offices to enquire how to effect new insurance or renew existing coverage.

“Let us all cooperate to eliminate this virus and return quickly to our usual lives”, the company urged.