Exxon halts construction of Ogle HQ over COVID-19

Taking precautionary measures in light of the global spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), ExxonMobil has suspended construction of its local headquarters at Ogle, East Coast Demerara for now.

“We have instituted social distancing protocols and have temporarily suspended campus construction activities,” Public and Government Affairs Advisor Janelle Persaud told Stabroek News yesterday, when contacted.

Through a sublease arrangement, on 10 acres of land leased to Ogle Airport Inc (OAI) by the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission, ExxonMobil plans to construct its state-of-the art corporate headquarters.