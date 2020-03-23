Doctors, nurses should be awarded for courage

Dear Editor,

There is a worldwide war against the coronavirus.

In war a whole range of medals and awards are given for bravery and performance beyond the call of duty.

Doctors and nurses in hospitals and nursing homes in the world war now being fought are brave and perform regularly beyond the call of ordinary civilian duty on behalf of us all.

I cannot understand why a formalised system of medals and awards for courage and performance by doctors and nurses has not been introduced anywhere.

Yours faithfully,

Ian Mc Donald