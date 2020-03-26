GECOM says awaiting court ruling before any further actions

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) yesterday said it has noted calls for it to ensure the electoral process ends shortly but that it has to await a ruling of the court.

Analysts have argued that the broad powers conferred on GECOM by the constitution permit it to continue taking necessary actions and that ultimately the Chair of the Commission Claudette Singh will have to ensure that a recount of the votes of Region Four is done as she has given an undertaking to Chief Justice Roxane George.

“While the anxiety and frustration of the electorate is understandable, the Commission is cognizant that the matter is sub Judice and therefore awaits the outcome of the legal proceedings currently engaging the attention of the Court to inform its deliberations and next steps”, a statement by GECOM said yesterday.