Rupununi farmer killed in drunken row -suspect on the run

The police in Region Nine are on the hunt for a man who allegedly beat a farmer to death during an argument yesterday afternoon at Kanuku Drive, Lethem.

The dead man has been identified as Leron Ault, also known as ‘Junior’, of Moco Moco, Central Rupununi.

Regional Commander Superintendent Keithon King last evening confirmed the incident, which took place around 4pm.