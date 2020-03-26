Guyana News

Stabroek News publishes 116 Region Four Statements of Poll

Stabroek News is publishing hereunder 116 Statements of Poll (SoPs) that it collected in Region Four on the night of the March 2nd general elections and the days following.

The SoPs are in the form of photographic images and pertain to the general election and not the regional election.

The images of the SoPs were collected by reporters from the newspaper who visited numerous polling places across the country as part of the customary effort of providing early results to the public.

At a number of locations visited in Region Four SoPs were not available as compounds were locked.

The SoPs are being released in part because of the controversy that has erupted over the declaration of results for Region Four without the use of SoPs and for comparison with other copies that should be in the possession of the political parties and GECOM.

Division #Polling Station NameANUGAPNU+AFCCGLJPPPP/CPRPTCITNMURPSOP Download
414114BPlaisance Secondary School018000180010
414111EOgle Community Centre07001620030
414112DOgle Community Centre332011070100
413141EWinifer Gardens Primary613613460000
413622ALodge Secondary School125510320100
413622CLodge Secondary School021700210001
413622BLodge Secondary School21280090000
413622C (F-L)Lodge Secondary School118300220010
413622A (A-E)Lodge Secondary School61950080000
413611 (P-Y)Saint Sidwells Primary School122113122100
413611E (A-Y)Saint Sidwells Primary School06400120100
413721APalms Building35900230000
412221C (ii)Diamond Secondary School1017020710100
412221B (H-O)Diamond Secondary School278211740220
412221C (i)Diamond Secondary School017131802100
412221B (ii)Diamond Secondary School393232363200
412221CDiamond Secondary School3130121010310
412221B (i)Diamond Secondary School4170441751000
413142CChrist Church56200400100
413141ABishop’s High School419151231011
412221F (i)Diamond Nursery School6106441560000
412221H (i)Diamond Nursery School2151111060000
412221G (i)Diamond Nursery School199111195000
412221H (iii)Diamond Nursery School1104001191000
413721B (A-I)Girls Guide Pavillion115401200000
412221D (i)Diamond Nursery School1170201250000
412221E (ii) (H-P)Diamond Nursery School5105021520010
421146B (G-L)Hope Secondary School136021812000
412221E (i)Diamond Nursery School213810991000
412221E (iii)Diamond Nursery School181221600000
412221D (ii)Diamond No. 2 Nursery2106221680001
421144ASaint Andrew’s Primary066202460000
421144BSaint Andrew’s Primary386202370100
413611AEnterprise Primary School01400000000
421121C (ii) (K-Y)Buxton Secondary School12362021100
421121C (i)Buxton Secondary School02320010000
421127DBuxton PIC12400010000
421127BBuxton PIC12822010000
421127D (I)Buxton PIC02110100000
421127CBuxton PIC14380010010
421127ABuxton PIC12680011000
421121ACompany Rd Primary034830611000
412211JCovent Garden Secondary School16140670000
414221J (ii) (J-P)Mon Repos Primary School18112531000
414221J (A-I)Mon Repos Primary School07102610000
414221J (Q-W)Mon Repos Primary School112102582000
412211 (L)Covent Garden Secondary School241002240001
414221IMon Repos Primary School06012290000
414221E (i) (A-M)Mon Repos Primary School06001900000
414221DMon Repos Primary School05012920100
414221E (N-Z)Mon Repos Primary School19011781000
414221F (A-Y)Mon Repos Primary School46002650000
412211A (A-G)Providence Primary399111740410
412211A (ii)Providence Primary192202320100
412211A (iii)Providence Primary150312560100
412232A (ii)Providence Stadium054001500001
412232A (i)Providence Stadium163011551100
412233DEccles Nursery1314053890410
412233EEccles Nursery1013512420100
412233FEccles Nursery385031230100
412233E (II)Eccles Nursery713900650111
412233cPeter’s Hall Primary215440840100
412233HPeter’s Hall Primary08800560000
412233GPeter’s Hall Primary1136021560100
412233BPeter’s Hall Primary120510450100
412233APeter’s Hall Primary1175401070100
413342B (i)Sophia Special School120410251000
413342B (iii)Sophia Special School015900360100
413342BSophia Special School121600230000
413332CSophia Primary024010210000
413332CSophia Primary023411110000
413332BSophia Primary231931220000
413332BSophia Primary129801340101
413332ASophia Primary117700420010
413332ASophia Primary115900200000
413332BSophia Primary129901110000
413332ASophia Primary327501230200
413333C (ii)Sophia Nursery029031230000
413333C (iii)Sophia Nursery09110110000
413333C (iii)Sophia Nursery229502300110
413333CSophia Nursery221312200000
413332EC Field Nursery222401240000
413332E (i)C Field Nursery020400200001
413332E (iii)C Field Nursery025011540000
413333BMercy Wings019613571000
413333BMercy Wings325700361100
413232CC/Ville Secondary36912370200
413232CC/Ville Secondary313600500000
413232EC/Ville Secondary115901250000
413233ANew C/Ville Secondary264111060000
413233A (ii)New C/Ville Secondary132011370200
413233CNew C/Ville Secondary233001600100
413233BNew C/Ville Secondary142101080000
413242DNt. G/Town Sub1111911521101
413242ANt. G/Town Sub216131580200
413612GGymnasium128800210000
413641CTransfiguration31531180011
413641BTransfiguration226921131000
413641CTransfiguration219010100000
413482DEast Ruimveldt Sec.12201080000
413482DEast Ruimveldt Sec.02370060001
413482EEast Ruimveldt Sec.329430130000
413482FEast Ruimveldt Sec.21723031000
413651BCarmel Sec.1184011041000
413651ACarmel Sec.112810641100
413651CCarmel Sec.220331840101
413652FDophin Sec.019700471001
413652GDophin Sec.216221331000
413652HCharlestown Dolphin024731200000
413652BKetley Primary123910640000
413652AKetley Primary414823271000
413732ANew Central High35011230000
413732BNew Central High216200290000
413732B (II)New Central High220610250000
413732CNew Central High1110040000