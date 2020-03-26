Stabroek News publishes 116 Region Four Statements of Poll

Stabroek News is publishing hereunder 116 Statements of Poll (SoPs) that it collected in Region Four on the night of the March 2nd general elections and the days following.

The SoPs are in the form of photographic images and pertain to the general election and not the regional election.

The images of the SoPs were collected by reporters from the newspaper who visited numerous polling places across the country as part of the customary effort of providing early results to the public.

At a number of locations visited in Region Four SoPs were not available as compounds were locked.

The SoPs are being released in part because of the controversy that has erupted over the declaration of results for Region Four without the use of SoPs and for comparison with other copies that should be in the possession of the political parties and GECOM.