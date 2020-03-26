US summons Guyana Ambassador to warn against illegal swearing in

On behalf of the U.S. government, Acting Assistant Secretary for U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs Michael G Kozak today summoned Guyana’s Ambassador to the US Riyad Insanally to warn against the illegal installation of a government here.

On his Twitter feed, Kozak said: “I summoned #Guyana Ambassador to the U.S. Riyad Insanally to convey our firm position that any government sworn in based on flawed election results would not be legitimate. Every vote must be counted”.

It is the latest high-level intervention by a US government official over fears that GECOM may attempt to swear in President David Granger again despite widespread reports of fraud in the region Four tallying.

Kozak had previously warned of consequences of electoral fraud.