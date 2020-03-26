Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh is fine

Bradshaw Singh, father of Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh, is dispelling rumours that she is now in isolation after showing symptoms of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“She’s okay. There is a website that can be used to track her movements to see which countries she’s visiting next, so I don’t know why people don’t use that to see what she’s up to. We speak regularly and spend time together. I am telling you, she’s okay,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Yesterday, a post, claiming to be from the pageant organisers began doing rounds, stated that Miss World 2019 had contracted COVID-19. However, Bradshaw Singh said the Beauty Queen is in the United States with her mother, Jahrine Bailey.

During her reign, the 23-year-old is expected to tour some 40 countries. Singh added that he is unsure whether the tour will be halted due to the pandemic.

“I don’t know the contingency plan. I don’t know if the organisation has yet communicated anything to her. I spoke with her today (yesterday) and she didn’t mention,” he said.

Before returning to the US where she resides, Toni-Ann Singh visited Nepal to support 2019 Beauty With a Purpose winner and 2018 Miss Nepal, Anushka Shrestham, with several projects. This included helping to set up health care centres for people from the Kailash Rural Municipality.

To date, there have only been three confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 in Nepal, while the United States has recorded 55, 231 cases including 593 deaths.



On December 14, Toni-Ann was crowned the 69th Miss World pageant winner ahead of 111 contestants. She became the fourth Jamaican to win the title — Carole Joan Crawford in 1963, Cindy Breakspeare in 1976 and Lisa Hanna in 1993.

She was crowned ahead of Miss France, and Miss India who was third.