Trinidad registers first COVID-19 death

(Trinidad Express) The following is a statement issued last night by the Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh

It is with great sadness that I announce that a patient, from Trinidad and Tobago, who tested positive for COVID-19, unfortunately died today, Wednesday 25th March 2020.

I offer my sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the patient.

The patient was an elderly male with a pre-existing medical condition.

In deference to the feelings of the family, the Ministry of Health delayed the public release of this information so that the family would have ample time to receive and process this information.

While this is a sad moment for all of us, we can only imagine how difficult this must be for the family. I urge everyone to take a humanistic approach and respect patient confidentiality and the family’s right to privacy at this time. Please allow them to mourn in peace.

I would like to thank the medical team who acted professionally and continue to provide the highest level of care to this and all other patients.

I also use this opportunity to remind the public to remain calm and to diligently adhere to all the public health recommendations of the Ministry of Health relating to personal hygiene, social distancing, sanitization of frequently used surfaces, quarantine measures and other advisories outlined by the Ministry of Health.

I assure you all that, together, we do have the power to overcome this health challenge

Leader of the Opposition Kamla Persad-Bissessar calls for lockdown

Here is the full statement below:

Leader of the Opposition Kamla Persad-Bissessar, SC, MP is … calling on the Government to implement measures for a nationwide shutdown of all non-essential services and businesses for fourteen (14) days, in the first instance, in light of the trends we are seeing in the Covid-19 pandemic.

As responsible representatives of the people, it is the Opposition’s firm belief that the Government must take decisive and tough actions to preserve and protect the health of the citizens of our beloved nation.

In light of, inter alia, the following:

1. A Covid-19 positive patient at the Couva Hospital has died. We extend our deepest condolences, and we must be cognisant of the serious implications and consequences which may follow.

2. The Government has indicated that more than 20000 nationals have returned to Trinidad and Tobago in the last two weeks and are reportedly in self-quarantine. This requires that the State identifies these persons and ensure that they self-isolate.

3. Globally, the countries which have taken early, preemptive and decisive actions have proven to be those countries which have most effectively contained the rapid spread of the virus.

4. The Government has recognized that moral suasion has not had the desired effect, and in spite of repeated calls for good sense to prevail, it is clear that some have not listened.

The key to getting ahead of the Covid-19 pandemic is early decisive action, which contains the disease before it can overwhelm the public health system.

We cannot afford to treat this issue lightly. The lives of our citizens are at risk, and every measure to protect them must be taken.

This is about putting citizens first.

We remain resolute that citizens must remain calm and keep themselves and their families safe, but the State must act.

In this regard, I strongly urge the Prime Minister to immediately institute a fourteen (14) day shutdown of non-essential services and businesses, to better protect our citizens.