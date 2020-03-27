Guyana operations could take a ‘hit’ from Exxon’s Coronavirus measures

The outbreak and subsequent spread of the Coronavirus has had a “devastating effect” on the global oil & gas industry and the likelihood that the effects could be felt in the current phase of Guyana’s fledgling oil & gas sector, which is proceeding under the control of the US super major, ExxonMobil, cannot, it seems, be ruled out.

Last week, as several other oil companies across the world appeared to be ‘running for cover’ in the face of what appeared to be the accelerated spread of the virus, ExxonMobil still appeared to be hedging its bets though what it had to say ought to have left no doubt in the minds of Guyanese that, for a while at least, the oil recovery and export activities centred around the Liza in the oil-rich Stabroek Block, could halt operations as a result of the menace of the virus.