The Leather Lady: Crystal’s Creative World

Crystal Ramlakan is a refreshingly unassuming person; as an artist she makes no pretence at possessing some coveted creative genius, fashioned from childhood and now matured into something that demands that the world sit up and pay attention. That does not mean, however, that she does not have a compelling story to tell.

Her real story is about the altogether accidental manner in which she happened upon a creative pursuit in the first place, though, for her, by far the more exciting part of her adventure lies at that juncture where people began to notice her work sufficiently to encourage her to put a price on her talent.

Recognition has added a sense of clarity and purpose to her journey and has caused her to become much clearer on where she wants to go. “It makes the journey much more worth the while,” she says.