Survivalist ridicule against independent minds

– Concerning “Warrior-President” Volda

Woe unto us in the middle these days. And if His Excellency isn’t yet “returned” to His Presidency by now, the survivalist onslaught might intensify.

Let me briefly explain more fully the fore-going paragraph. First some definitions. In the context of today’s Working-Man’s Column: “Survivalist” – one (or those) – determined to survive, to outlast and remain alive; it’s a basic human instinct; in our current context, those whose very mission is to sustain their politics of position and perks. (No matter your outrage you should understand their life’s objectives.)

“Ridicule”: in this context, both the noun and verb refer to mockery of, contempt for the opposing view, with all the attendant degradation and personalised attacks.