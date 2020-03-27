`Court ruling or no court ruling the results are fraudulent’ – Jagdeo

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday declared that no matter the ruling of the High Court on the matter of a recount, the tabulation of the votes cast on March 2 will remain fraudulent.

“Court ruling or no court ruling the results are fraudulent,” he stressed during his weekly press conference at Freedom House.

For much of the press conference Jagdeo responded to claims and statements made during an APNU+AFC conference earlier that day. He accused the party of trying to hang on to power at all costs and emphasized that he will make sure they are unable to govern the country.