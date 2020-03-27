GECOM Chair withdraws `wrong’ court affidavit

Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) retired Justice Claudette Singh has “withdrawn” from the High Court an incorrect affidavit filed on her behalf in response to the case brought by APNU+AFC candidate Ulita Moore challenging a recount of votes.

In a statement released yesterday GECOM PRO Yolanda Ward indicated that in an effort to meet strict timelines the incorrect affidavit was filed.

“The affidavit has since been withdrawn and the notice of withdrawal is being served on the Parties,” she added.