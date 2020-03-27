Guyana News

Lawrence says 166 in quarantine but no new confirmed cases

-Region Nine family reports being in touch with infected relative in Brazil

Volda Lawrence
Volda Lawrence
By

Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence yesterday announced that the number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the country remained at five, even as 166 persons were in quarantine.

The announcement was made during an update for a second successive day by the minister after promises of daily updates.

Lawrence, during the update, revealed that a number of persons are currently quarantined by the ministry, with 31 persons under institutional quarantine, while some 135 persons are in home-quarantine.