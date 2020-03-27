Lawrence says 166 in quarantine but no new confirmed cases -Region Nine family reports being in touch with infected relative in Brazil

Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence yesterday announced that the number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the country remained at five, even as 166 persons were in quarantine.

The announcement was made during an update for a second successive day by the minister after promises of daily updates.

Lawrence, during the update, revealed that a number of persons are currently quarantined by the ministry, with 31 persons under institutional quarantine, while some 135 persons are in home-quarantine.