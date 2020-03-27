PAHO/WHO donating ventilators for critical coronavirus patients

The Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) is expected to donate four ventilators to Guyana this week to be specifically used to assist novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patients should they start experiencing critical symptoms.

More ventilators will be donated from PAHO/WHO at a later date.

This was disclosed by the Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO) Dr. Karen Gordon-Boyle, who told Stabroek News yesterday that PAHO/WHO will be making the donation either today or tomorrow. However, she said, she is not certain of how many more ventilators the two organizations will be donating.