Region Ten announces coronavirus curfew

Region Ten will be instituting a two-week nightly curfew beginning tomorrow in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Vehicular traffic through the region will also be restricted.

The measures were announced yesterday by the Mayor of Linden Waneka Arrindell, who said the decision was agreed upon during an emergency meeting at the Regional Democratic Council Boardroom by all stakeholders in the region, including Colonel Eon Murray of the army, Regional Chairman Renis Morian, Regional Vice Chairman Elroy Adolph, Deputy Mayor Wainwright Bethune, Police Commander Hugh Winter, Regional Executive Officer (REO) Orrin Gordon, and Deputy Regional Executive Officer (DREO) Maylene Stephen.