Repatriated Guyanese uneasy over hygiene conditions at COVID-19 quarantine facility

Some of the persons who returned from Barbados on Wednesday are fearful that the conditions inside the facility where they are being mandatorily quarantined, including the bathrooms and toilets, are unhygienic and could put them at risk of contracting the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“Some people are saying that we don’t want to be quarantined. We agreed to be quarantined. The problem is the facility that we are being quarantined at. The problem is the condition of the place where we are being quarantined,” one person told Stabroek News during a telephone interview yesterday.

“My issue is, I have been protecting myself, sanitizing and every possible way I can protect myself I have been doing that since I left Guyana. Now they placed us with persons who I don’t know and I don’t know if they are taking precautions and now we are with them in the same room. So instead of quarantining us, they are putting us at risk,” she further added.