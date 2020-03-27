Republic Bank to refund customers affected by banking platform conversion

Republic Bank has announced that it will compensate customers who were affected by the operational challenges experienced following the conversion to the new banking platform.

According to a Republic Bank release yesterday, this decision is in keeping with the commitment made by the Bank’s Chairman, Nigel Baptiste, at its Annual General Meeting held on December 9, 2019. The Bank explained that customers who during the period November 1, 2019 to January 31, 2020 would have conducted ATM withdrawals at Republic Bank Blue Machines and other of the Banks’ ATMs, paid for the replacement of Visa OneCards, and for debits to their Personal Interest Chequeing and Chequeing Accounts (as per account operating guidelines) will be refunded on March 31, 2020.

The Bank also informed that refunds will be processed by crediting the customers’ accounts, the release added