Jamaica: Vybz Kartel to be sanctioned over Instagram Live stream from prison

(Jamaica Gleaner) The Department of Correctional Services says sanctions are to be laid against murder convict Adidja Palmer, better known as Vybz Kartel, following the seizure of contraband in his cell.

Penalties are also to be imposed against other inmates over similar recoveries.

The department says it was prompted to conduct a raid of cells after receiving reports that Kartel was involved in a live stream on a popular social media platform.

The matter is being investigated.

The department underscores that these actions are taken seriously and efforts are being made to limit a reoccurrence.