Trinidad: Two people crushed to death by runaway truck

(Trinidad Express) Two people in a car were crushed to death by the trailer of a truck in Tableland on Thursday night.

The victims were in a Nissan Medallist following the truck that was conveying pipes along the Naparima Mayaro Road, George Village.

Witnesses said that at around 7 p.m. the truck was climbing an incline when its engine malfunctioned.



The truck rolled back onto the car.

The two vehicles came to a stop at the bottom of the hill.

The man driving the car, and a woman who was a passenger in the rear seat, died at the scene.

Police said the woman’s husband who was seated next to the driver, survived with minor injuries.

The names of the deceased were not immediately disclosed by the police.

Responding to the crash were Sgt Sankar and officers of the Tableland Police Station, and fire officers of the Rio Claro station.