Guyanese need to comply with what may seem stringent measures to battle COVID-19

Dear Editor,

Today, Guyanese are faced with two extremely harmful conditions. One, the Corona virus and second, our man-made virus, as a result of the 2020 General & Regional Elections.

The first, is universal and not of our own making, notwithstanding idiotic statements from certain quarters that the Corona virus has a political dimension.

We note that even the Heir to the British throne has been diagnosed positive.

We have learnt hundreds dying in Italy, loved ones unable to attend and take part in final funeral rites. In the USA there is a lockdown, groceries and supermarkets’ shelves empty as a result of panic buying. In India, millions with no access to potable water supply and basic sanitary facilities face the inevitable.

A similar situation exists in the African Sub Continent.

China, thanks to their very early astringent measures has witnessed a reduction in deaths.

Examples of a number of celebrities are positive, sportsmen, an 18 year old is positive. In summary, no one in the world is spared from the ravages of this pandemic.

For us in Guyana, it is clear we do not have the capability to deal with an outbreak. Countries with more financial and technological resources are having great difficulty satisfying the populace as a result of this pandemic.

Guyanese from the North-west to the Corentyne, from the coastal belt to the Rupununi need to comply with what may seem stringent and extreme measures so as to ensure that the COVID-19 does not enter our borders.

For many of us having some small funerals, no parties, and a general lockdown may seem traumatic and as I have heard from some, they feel that these strong measures are unreasonable and unnecessary.

Dear Editor, let us use your columns to persuade every Guyanese family from the Coast to the Hinterland, from the river-rain areas to subscribe and practice the wisdom that prevention, no matter how costly, or stressful is by far better than cure.

In any case, if there is an outbreak, where will we find the hospital beds, medicines and ventilators from?

Every group, irrespective of religious, social or political leaning should be at one in an effort to keep this deadly virus away and at bay.

The other great difficulty Guyanese face is the stress and strain of Elections 2020.

I dictate this letter as we enter another round of legal challenges by both sides of our unhappy political divide.

I ask when will this nonsense end?

As one with nearly seven decades in the political hustings, pre and post-Election day 2020 constitute the most bizarre period of our modern epoch.

An unhappy feature of this last several weeks has been the pronouncements by letter writers and statements, by some of my friends pointing fingers without credible evidence.

Oft time, one gentleman, of course talks about rigging.

In each and every case, no credible evidence but relying on fake-news churned out by an extremely effective PR establishment.

We listened to insinuations that the President has been violating the Constitution. Those soothsayers must be specific and quote from our Constitution what articles are being compromised.

Those of us with experience since Universal Adult Suffrage in 1953 will know that GECOM was established as an agreement by the major political parties as an independent entity, and so it is.

If therefore, GECOM has made a mis-step or as the old people say, ‘messed up,’ this could not be blamed on any one external to GECOM.

Those who demanded the absolute independence of GECOM, ‘can’t have their cake and eat it.’

For me, 2020 Elections was launched on an unhappy note, using a list of Electors that was clearly bloated.

Where else could you have a population of 750,000 and a Voters’ list with 600,000 voters?

As I understand it, the principal members of the Coalition wanted House to House Registration completed but GECOM aborted the process.

Let us have peace, let GECOM do its work as an independent entity and settle down to face tomorrow.

Yours faithfully,

Hamilton Green