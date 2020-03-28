Bandits break into home of Good Hope COVID-19 patients

Bandits yesterday morning broke into the home of the Good Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD) family who are currently in isolation after they tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The incident, which occurred sometime between 3am and 7am yesterday, provoked concern from the family about the police’s reported assurance to the family that they would secure their Phase One, Good Hope, ECD property, before the family was taken into isolation at a facility set up by the Ministry of Public Health. Prior to being mandatorily quarantined, members of the family had, against the advice of medical authorities, mingled freely with members of the public.

One of the relatives, Suraj Baboolall, yesterday explained to Stabroek News that he was informed that the bandits gained entry into the heavily grilled house through a back door at the lower flat of the house.