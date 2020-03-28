GECOM Chair deflects private sector request for SoPs

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) yesterday expressed disappointment at the response by Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), retired Justice Claudette Singh, to its request for the release of copies of all the Statements of Poll (SoP) for every district.

In a statement, the PSC said that it had requested that Singh release the SoPs in the interest of providing credible public disclosure of the results of the March 2 general and regional elections.

In her response to Chairman of the PSC Gerry Gouveia, which was released by the PSC yesterday, Singh said that any action on her part on the matter is dependent on the decision of the High Court.