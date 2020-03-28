Judge rejects Jagdeo request for SOPs -hearing of recount challenge to begin Monday after court says it has jurisdiction

Ruling that it was not the correct forum at which to entertain such an application, Justice Franklyn Holder yesterday rejected the request made by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo to have the statements of poll (SOPs) for Region Four disclosed to the court, stating that the proper forum would be an elections petition.

Also handed down yesterday was the judge’s ruling in which he gave himself jurisdiction to hear the lawsuit filed by APNU+AFC candidate Ulita Grace Moore, who has moved to halt a recount of ballots cast at the March 2nd polls.

Jagdeo, through his attorney Senior Counsel Douglas Mendes, had previously submitted arguments during an in-chamber hearing where he contended that the court did not have jurisdiction to hear Moore’s case.