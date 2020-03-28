UN urges gov’t to implement stringent measures to tackle COVID-19

The United Nations (UN) System in Guyana yesterday called on the government to urgently introduce more stringent measures to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), including barring non-essential movement outside the home.

“We are very concerned that social gatherings are continuing despite public advisories discouraging this for some time,” a statement by UN Resident Coordinator Mikiko Tanaka said yesterday, as she noted that social gatherings and movements of people are the biggest risk in the spread of COVID-19.

“Reinforcing the advice from PAHO/WHO [Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization] Representative in Guyana Dr William Adu-Krow, the United Nations (UN) System calls on the government to urgently introduce more stringent measures to stem COVID-19. This includes work-from-home in public and private institutions except for essential services, limiting people’s movements to essential errands,” Tanaka, who is the top UN official in Guyana, said.