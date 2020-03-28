West Dem Hospital nurses concerned about lack of protective equipment

Nurses attached to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH) refused to enter the hospital’s compound yesterday to show their displeasure at the lack of protective equipment and disinfectants at the medical institution.

“We strike this morning because there are no protective gears, hand sanitisers and other disinfectants, nothing in the hospital,” a group of nurses told Stabroek News.

According to the nurses (who requested anonymity), they arrived at the hospital with the intention of letting their fears of being exposed to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) be known.