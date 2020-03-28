Woman chopped to death at Bartica Airstrip

A 37-year-old woman was last night chopped to death at the Bartica Airstrip.

Region Seven Divisional Commander, Senior Superintendent Linden Lord confirmed that the incident occurred at around 8 pm. No further details could be revealed last night when Stabroek News contacted the commander as ranks were still at the scene of the crime.

According to reports reaching Stabroek News, the woman has been identified as Natoya Speede-King, a mother of three. Information revealed that the woman and her children were all at the Bartica Airstrip and the suspect who was said to be her husband who she was separated from for quite some time was also at the location.

An altercation occurred and Speede-King was chopped several times. Persons who were around at the time of the incident alerted the police.

A search has been launched for the suspect.