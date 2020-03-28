Life certificate signing day at NIS

Dear Editor,

Please be informed that Monday March 30th, 2020 is designated Life Certificate signing day at the National Insurance Scheme.

NIS recognizes the costs pensioners incur to sign Life Certificates elsewhere and would like to assist them in doing so. Two of the main reasons for this new development are stated below.

(i) To avoid late submissions of Life Certificates to the Scheme.

(ii) To facilitate the timely payment of pensions.

We are therefore inviting all persons with outstanding Life Certificates to visit our Brickdam office between 7:00hrs – 17:00hrs to have Life Certificates signed and submitted.

Yours faithfully,

Dianne Lewis Baxter

Public Relations Officer

NIS