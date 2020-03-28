Carnival 2020 called off

Carnival 2020 has been called off, the Guyana Carnival Committee said in a statement on Wednesday. This is owing to the current pandemic and so as to prevent further spreading of the coronavirus.

“As the Guyana Carnival Committee empathizes with all that is happening globally, after consulting with partners and stakeholders, we have regretfully come to the inevitable conclusion to postpone Guyana Carnival 2020 to the new date of May 19 – 27 , 2021,” the release said.

“…If you have registered for a costume or have purchased event tickets, we will honour it, as it will remain valid. You will be able to continue to make partial payments on your costumes and event tickets from now until the 2021 carnival period. We’ve got you covered!”

In addition, director of Guyana Carnival, also company director of Hits and Jams Kerwin Bollers said, persons who have already paid can be refunded if they so desire; an online tax will, however, be deducted.

Last year’s carnival was said to be the largest since Guyana has been celebrating. Tens of thousands hit the streets and a recorded 20,000 people came to Guyana during that time, which saw hotels being 98% being occupied, according to Bollers.

This year’s carnival theme, ‘Carnivoil’ in a nod to Guyana now being an oil-producing country will be used for next year’s carnival.

It was further stated by Bollers that the idea of postponing the event to the end of this year, should all be well again, is not being considered since when this is all over, persons would need time to return to normalcy. Holding the carnival next year, he noted, allows for time to plan an even more extravagant event, one he believes Guyana and the world at large will need after all of this is over.

The release reminded people to adhere to proper hygiene and social distancing rules for the sake of all.