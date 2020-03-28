Dancing for the world to see: Vanita Harnauth

Twelve years since she first began dancing, 21-year-old Vanita Harnauth has perfected Indian/Bollywood dance routines and performed at many events and competitions with the Kimberly and Shellita Dance Troupe, a group that honed her talent, which she directs today.

“My grandmother was the one who started me into the school [Kimberly and Shellita Dance Troupe then Shellita Dance Troupe] as a child. I started dancing Indian Classical. My grandmother was a singer and said she wanted her granddaughter to learn to dance so when she sang, I could be her backup dancer,” Vanita fondly recalls. Her grandmother raised her.

At the time she began taking dance classes, the school was run by a woman named Shellita. After this woman migrated, Vanita took over adding her call name ‘Kimberly’ to the name of the dance group.