Applicant in PPP case over Region Four count dies in apparent suicide

Reeaz Holladar, the applicant in the People’s Progressive Party (PPP)-led court case challenging the Region Four vote count, died after he reportedly shot himself in the head yesterday morning during a domestic row with his wife.

Divisional Commander of Region Four (A) Phillip Azore yesterday confirmed the incident which occurred around 4:30am at Lot A-B Delhi and Omai streets, Prashad Nagar, Georgetown.

Holladar, 28, worked as a driver for PPP executive and former Attorney General Anil Nandlall. The two are said to be related. The building which houses the apartment which Holladar occupied with his wife and two children is owned by a relative of Nandlall.