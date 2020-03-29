Bail for Bryan Mackintosh after Facebook threats

Bryan Mackintosh, the Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara resident who is accused of threatening several public officials during a live video broadcast on popular social media site, Facebook, earlier this week, was expected to be released on station bail last evening.

Sunday Stabroek was reliably informed that arrangements were being made last evening for Mackintosh to be placed on station bail as the investigation continues.

In a press release, police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan confirmed that Mackintosh, also known as ‘Max’, turned himself in at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, on Friday.