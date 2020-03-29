Bartica Mayor issues stay at home advisory

Bartica Mayor, Gifford Marshall, yesterday announced that the municipality will be implementing a “Stay Home” Public health advisory as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The “Stay Home” was said to take effect from 6 pm yesterday and is expected to last for a period of two weeks ending on April 10th. During a video address posted on the Department of Public Information’s (DPI) Facebook page, Marshall made clear that the advisory is not a curfew or a lockdown as shops and essential services will remain open.

As such he implored Barticians to only take to the streets if they are making their way to work or to shop for essential items as he noted “we cannot afford an outbreak in this beautiful town and by extension the region”. Marshall said that the town does not have the resources inclusive of adequate medical professionals or medical facilities to handle an outbreak.

In a letter to the Regional Task Force for COVID-19 from the Mayor and Town Council of Bartica which was seen by Stabroek News it was noted that the council will continue to monitor the response to the measures put in place and possibly make changes.