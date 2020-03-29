Georgetown Chamber, miners association will not recognise ‘illegitimate’ govt

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) and the Guyana Gold & Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) have jointly declared that any government that is sworn in on the basis of non-credible results will not be recognised by the local business community, and that every lawful measure will be taken to resist and condemn such an action.

In a joint release yesterday, GCCI and GGDMA stated that the business community in Guyana in solidarity with the international community and the leadership of key international trading partners is reiterating the call for the transition of government to only take place in line with transparent and democratic principles that lead to credible results. They therefore declared, “Any government that is sworn in on the basis of non-credible results will NOT be recognized by the local business community, and we will take every lawful measure to resist and condemn it.”