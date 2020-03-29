Maritime authority says blockage of Berbice River illegal

The Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) yesterday stated that the blockage of the Berbice River or any waterway is illegal and in direct contravention of the law.

Striking RUSAL workers have blocked the river for months in their battle for higher pay which has led to scores of dismissals. It is unclear why MARAD is only now speaking.

According to an advisory placed by MARAD in yesterday’s Stabroek News, the Administration stated its position on the blockage of the Berbice River as it pertains to the law: